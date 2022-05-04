IIT Hyderabad Announces CfHE Vagbhata Chair Professorship In Medical Devices And Diagnostics

IIT Hyderabad launches CfHE Vagbhata chair professorship

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad in collaboration with Rajesh Mashruwala, TIBCO Software executive vice president and co-founder of CfHE, announced the Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) Vagbhata chair professorship in the area of medical devices and diagnostics to contribute toward the institute's work in this area.

According to a statement from IIT Hyderabad, Mr Mashruwala intends to work on healthcare ideas such as noninvasive diagnostics, point of care devices, and clinical trials of portable devices to address the last mile in healthcare delivery to rural and interior parts of India in medical devices and diagnostics.

With a vision for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and Make in India, the Department of Biomedical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad undertakes focused programmes in medical devices, development of human resources, and start-up promotion for indigenous development of medical devices and innovations. "The Center of Excellence, established in partnership with the Medical Devices Mission Secretariat, ICMR, has enabled IITH to be one of the Hubs for technological Excellence in Medical Devices in India," the IIT Hyderabad said.

Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, "We envision IITH to be one of the choicest destinations for faculty and students who would like to pursue their career goals. This Chair Professorship will be a golden opportunity for bringing eminent National and International faculty and industry leaders to collaborate with the Department of Biomedical Engineering at IITH with a focused vision to strengthen this area, develop new courses and programs, and attract new faculty, visiting faculty, international grants, etc."