IIT Hyderabad Announces Certificate Programme On Future Wireless Communication

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad has launched a 12-month certificate programme on "Future Wireless Communication". The certificate programme will start on August 1, 2022. Students who wish to apply for the Future Wireless Communication programme can register themselves on the official website-– fwc.iith.ac.in. The last date to register is July 10, 2022.

The certificate programme will be of one year duration and the course curriculum contains four modules including-- Data handling and Hardware Programming, Signal Processing and related hardware, Communication Engineering and Standards, and Hands on training on 5G/6G project, according to the Future Wireless Communication programme website.

The eligible students should have a valid diploma/BSc/BTech degree or equivalent from any branch of science/ engineering. Undergraduate (UG) engineering students may join the program in the semester 8 after producing a no-objection certificate (NOC) from their institute. Admission will be done through a written test where candidates will be tested on general aptitude and basic mathematics.

The overall cost of the IIT Hyderabad's certificate programme is Rs 2.45 lakh. The written test will be conducted on July 10 and July 17. Candidates can appear on any one of the dates for the test.

“IITH is one of the first organizations in India to have successfully developed and commercialized 5G technology, including an NB-IoT chipset,” IIT Hyderabad said in a statement.

GVV Sharma, Programme Coordinator, stated, "The course is divided into 4 modules with an option to exit after any module with a certificate. Selected candidates will be awarded a scholarship of Rs 25,000 per month till the programme ends. The scholarship will be accompanied by up to 50 pre-placement offers and 200 R&D project staff positions in the IITH 6G research project."

B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, "It is imperative that the wealth of knowledge created in the IITH 5G research program be shared with as many fresh graduates in the country as possible in the shortest possible time. This certificate program will help address the acute shortage of workforce in this domain by training at least 500 engineers per year."