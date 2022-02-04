IIT Guwahati To Offer Bachelor’s programme in Energy Engineering

Image credit: IIT Guwahati Press Release The B.Tech programme in Energy Engineering will be commenced from the academic year 2022-2023

The School of Energy Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Guwahati) will offer a new Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) programme in Energy Engineering from the academic year 2022-2023. This B. Tech. programme is aimed at training young minds to adopt a holistic approach while assessing the potential, the need, and the necessities for extending technological interventions towards sustainable energy development.

According to IIT Guwahati release, "The programme is also intended to bridge gaps between academia, humanities, science, engineering, economics, management, and policymaking by incorporating Energy Management, Societal & Environmental Impact Studies, Policy Making, Economics, and other allied programmes in addition to the core engineering subjects." The first batch of 20 students will be admitted to IIT Guwahati through the JEE Advanced 2022 counselling process.

Speaking about the programme, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “This new B. Tech programme in Energy Engineering being offered by IIT Guwahati will be very beneficial as it will provide a fundamental understanding of renewable energy infrastructure, system development for sustainable carbon-neutral growth, energy storage, distribution and much more. There has been a substantial increase in funding from the government and private firms for renewable energy, which substantially will result in the creation of ample job opportunities in the green energy sector and companies. This programme will serve as a visible initiative aimed at meeting the demand for skilled human resources capable of implementing practical technological interventions in the areas of energy generation, storage, and distribution.

Currently, the School of Energy Science and Engineering is successfully running two academic programmes- PhD since 2005 and MS by Research since 2015. "So far, research has been the school's primary focus, and various teams of students and faculty have successfully contributed to research areas such as energy generation via thermochemical and biochemical routes; biofuel, fuel cell, solar energy, catalyst development, solar-wind hybrid, research on Li-ion batteries, compressed air, metal hydride, nano-fluid, metamaterials, and integrated systems and innovative products," IIT Guwahati release mentioned.