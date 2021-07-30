IIT Guwahati Ties Up With Mizoram University To Strengthen Collaboration In Teaching, Research

  • Home
IIT Guwahati has said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mizoram University for development of teaching programmes, R&D activities and promoting exchange of students.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 30, 2021 6:33 am IST

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mizoram University for development of teaching programmes, R&D activities and promoting exchange of students. The MoU was signed recently by IITG Director TG Sitharam and Mizoram University Vice Chancellor KRS Sambasiva Rao.

"This is a memorable day for both the institutions to advance the research and academic collaborations and to serve the larger cause of North East India", Mr Sitharam said in a statement.

IITG and Mizoram University will encourage cooperation among their faculty members, departments and research facilities, he said.

Both the institutes will collaborate through visits of faculty members, lectures and seminars, he said. Students would be encouraged to attend courses offered by the partner institutes and collaborate in research projects, Mr Sitharam said.

"The partnership will provide a valuable opportunity for students of Mizoram University and will facilitate cooperation in teaching and research areas of mutual interests," Mr Rao said.

It will help students to get exposure to advanced instruments and facilities available at IITG, Rao added. IIT Guwahati, founded in 1994, is well-equipped with world-class infrastructure and a global research ranking of 41.

Mizoram University became functional in 2001 and was accredited ‘A’ grade by NAAC in 2014 and 2019.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

