IIT Guwahati Team Paves Way For Better Water Management Policies In India

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati researchers have paved the way for better water management policies in India.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 14, 2021 3:43 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati researchers have paved the way for better water management policies in India. Dr Anamika Barua, Professor, Department of Humanities and Social Science, IIT Guwahati, in collaboration with scientists from the University of Zaragoza, Spain, used ecological economics to study the socio-political factors governing ‘Virtual Water Flow’, an emerging concept at the science-policy interface, with particular reference to India.

Virtual Water (VW) is the water involved in the production and trade of food and non-food commodities and services. It is that ‘invisible’ water that has been consumed throughout the lifecycle of the product or service.

The results of this research have been published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, Journal of Water Resources Research, and Journal of Water.

Along with Dr Barua, and her research scholar Ms Mimika Mukherjee, the papers have been co-authored by Prof. Rosa Duarte, Department of Economic Analysis, University of Zaragoza, Spain, and Dr Suparana Katyaini, School of Livelihoods and Development, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Hyderabad.

Explaining the research, Dr Anamika Barua, Professor, Department of Humanities and Social Science, IIT Guwahati, said, “Virtual water flows assessment is aimed to induce sustainable use that can lead to water security.”

“The integration of scientific knowledge with policies for enhancing sustainability continues to be challenging in India because of the slow-paced exchange between science and policy spheres,” said the lead researcher.

The team found that some VW flows between states are unsustainable as water through agricultural products flows from highly water-scarce states in North to other highly water-scarce states in West and South.

“A deeper policy engagement would be particularly relevant for the sustainable future of developing and emerging economies grappling with the challenges of water scarcity and fragmented environmental governance systems,” said Prof Barua.

