IIT Guwahati Switches To Offline Classes Completely

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has resumed its classes completely in physical mode, a statement said on Friday. More than 7,400 students are now attending classes in classrooms with the batch admitted during the pandemic attending full-semester classes in person for the first time, it said.

IIT-Guwahati was the first among IITs to bring back all students to campus and start offline classes back in March 2022, and presently all academic activities will be held offline beginning with the July 2022-23 semester. IIT-Guwahati has all COVID-19 related precautions in place, and is currently hosting a massive vaccine drive to ensure the safety of its students, the statement said.

"The campus is filled with zeal and enthusiasm again with the presence of students all across and the environment is full of life now. This will facilitate more intellectual interaction among the community and benefit everyone, including those who were dependent for their livelihoods on the IIT-G campus," Director T G Sitharam said.

The students are now exploring a plethora of opportunities that they lacked during online classes, he added.

