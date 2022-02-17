IIT Guwahati, South Dakota Mines Sign MoU To Advance Multidisciplinary Research Efforts

The agreement also includes a student exchange programme

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has signed a new memorandum of understanding with the South Dakota Mines to advance research in two-dimensional (2D) materials, and biofilms.

The collaboration enables both institutions to share resources and leverage research funding opportunities and maximize complex problem-solving with multidisciplinary teams at both institutions.

“The research into 2D materials and biofilms has vast potential for future applications across many fields. This includes the medical field with research into new classes of anti-cancer, antibacterial, and other pharmaceuticals. This research can also help advance new types of energy production and storage; has benefits for agriculture, including better new ways to protect and nourish crops for maximum yields; and has applications in corrosion protection that will increase the longevity of structures like steel bridges, ships, and buildings,” IIT Guwahati said.

“IIT Guwahati has world-class state-of-the-art facilities and equipment in the Central Instrumentation Facility and the Center for Nanotechnology, available to researchers and graduate students with expert faculty oversight and training. This collaboration between IITG and Mines will benefit all of us. The multidisciplinary research can utilize various strengths and expertise to move us to the next level and to benefit society,” Professor Tapas Kumar Mandal, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, said.

The agreement also includes an exchange programme where student researchers in both institutes can learn from faculty and access testing and research equipment at both facilities.