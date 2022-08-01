  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Guwahati Sets Up Centre Of Excellence For Medical Research

IIT Guwahati Sets Up Centre Of Excellence For Medical Research

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG), has set up a medical research centre to cater to the needs of rural India with a focus on healthcare delivery to the last-mile population.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 1, 2022 5:23 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

29 Students From 9 Countries Enroll In IIT Guwahati For Higher Studies
IIT Guwahati Eyes To Tie Up With Industry To Make Eco-Friendly Plastic Products Available To People
IIT Guwahati Team Develops Optimisation-Based Voltage Control Approach For Power Distribution
IIT Guwahati Researchers Design Electricity-Free Radiative Cooler
Over 1,600 Students Receive Degrees At 24th Convocation Of IIT Guwahati
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates North East Research Conclave 2022 At IIT Guwahati
IIT Guwahati Sets Up Centre Of Excellence For Medical Research
IIT Guwahati Sets Up Centre Of Excellence

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG), has set up a medical research centre to cater to the needs of rural India with a focus on healthcare delivery to the last-mile population. The multidisciplinary initiative, in line with the Centre's National Education Policy, 2020 is a single umbrella where professors, researchers, entrepreneurs, doctors, and students from multiple departments will work together for research and innovation in the domain of healthcare innovation, an official release issued by the institute said on Monday.

The centre is situated at the Centre of Nanotechnology and Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology of IIT, Guwahati. The initiative has been led by the Departments of Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Biosciences and Bioengineering, Electronics and Electrical Engineering, and Design and Mathematics, among others.

Elaborating on the Indian Council of Medical Research and Department of Health Research (ICMR-DHR) Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Device and Diagnostics Innovation and Commercialisation, IITG Director Professor T G Sitharam said it will work towards realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the domain of healthcare technology development. The innovations proposed in the centre are expected to cater to the societal needs related to diagnostics and healthcare delivery, especially in rural India, he said.

The key objectives of the centre will be to detect biomarkers to detect various non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as chronic kidney disorder, post-diabetic complications, liver or pancreatic malfunctions, cardiac illnesses, and urinary tract infections. The centre will also develop frugal point-of-care diagnostic devices for the collection, storage, security, and analysis of the data specific to rural India, and develop three indigenous products in the domain of healthcare that can be commercially successful in the near future and innovate indigenous alternatives to healthcare devices.

In the next few decades, especially keeping the post-pandemic scenario in perspective, the focus of healthcare innovation would be to develop frugal technologies to cater to the needs of the last mile population, Head of Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology Professor Dipankar Bandyopadhyay said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Ensure Proper Utilisation Of Funds For Purchasing Uniform, Books For Students: UP Chief Minister To Schools
Ensure Proper Utilisation Of Funds For Purchasing Uniform, Books For Students: UP Chief Minister To Schools
Study Abroad: Expert Tips On Career Readiness; Things To Know Before Applying
Study Abroad: Expert Tips On Career Readiness; Things To Know Before Applying
NMAT 2022 Registration Process Begins; Check Participating Institutes
NMAT 2022 Registration Process Begins; Check Participating Institutes
CAT 2022 Application Fee Increased, Test Centre Reduced; Check What’s New This Year
CAT 2022 Application Fee Increased, Test Centre Reduced; Check What’s New This Year
IIT Madras Offers 4-Year BS Degree In Data Science And Applications; JEE Not Required
IIT Madras Offers 4-Year BS Degree In Data Science And Applications; JEE Not Required
.......................... Advertisement ..........................