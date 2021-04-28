IIT Guwahati To Set Up Mehta Family School Of Data Science And Artificial Intelligence

IIT Guwahati to set up Mehta Family School of Data Science and AI

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mehta Family Foundation (MFF), USA, today to set up the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IIT Guwahati with the objective to promote Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses at an undergraduate and postgraduate level.

The first batch of BTech students for this school will be admitted through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in the academic year 2021- 22.

The MoU was signed virtually by Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, and Rahul Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, Mehta Family Foundation, USA.

Through this MoU, MFF will provide support for the development of the school’s infrastructure and programmes at IIT Guwahati campus. The school will offer programmes for visiting students and faculty between the school and US institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence is an important initiative at IIT Guwahati that will bridge the gap of highly skilled personnel that exists in these emerging fields".

"I take this opportunity to thank Mehta Family Foundation for its enormous support in establishing this school which will offer both undergraduate and postgraduate programs, BTech in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from this academic year and we expect that the school will be able to attract the best talents in the country to join this programme", Prof. TG Sitharam added.

Sharing his vision at the event, Professor R Bhattacharjee, Head, Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IIT Guwahati mentioned “This new school will be an abode of academic excellence imparting state-of-the-art teaching, supported by research and technology development in frontier areas of data science and artificial intelligence".

"The curriculum has been developed to provide a strong theoretical foundation as well as emphasis on different interdisciplinary application areas. One of the objectives of the school is also to take up targeted multi-year interdisciplinary research projects and solve the problems which benefit society at large, a deep rooted vision of IIT Guwahati. The close association and support from Mehta Family Foundation has added an international flavor to this school from its very inception", he added.

Highlighting the collaboration between IIT Guwahati and the Mehta Family Foundation, Rahul Mehta, Chief Executive said, “Bringing together global talents such as Professor Shankar Subramaniam, Professor Rajesh Gupta (both Univ. of California, San Diego), and Professor Ananth Grama (Purdue Univ.) can accelerate the expansion in these fields.

"IIT Guwahati has the vision of the new talent India needs. Together we will build the framework for the future", he further said.