IIT Guwahati Set To Host Industrial Conclave To Promote Startups

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Guwahati) will organise a ‘Research and Industry Conclave Integration 2022’ from January 20 to boost startups. The conclave will provide an exclusive platform for students, young innovators, entrepreneurs, industry experts, professionals, academicians, investors and exhibitors to exchange innovative ideas, knowledge base, and showcase products to rejuvenate various research and development opportunities, according to IIT Guwahati. The industrial conclave will be held from January 20 to 23.

The conclave will be inaugurated by Nobel laureate Prof. Lans Peter Hansen. The professor won the Nobel Prize in 2013 for his work on advancing and understanding of asset prices through empirical analysis. Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Former Director, IIT Delhi, Prof. K. Konwar Sarma ( (Padma Shri Awardee in Medicine during 2020), Dr. Bhupati Kr. Das (Founder MD of Bharat Oman Refinery Limited), Prof. A. Kumar Gupta (Indian scholar in the area of grassroots innovations and the founder of the Honey Bee Network) and Prof. Subimal Ghosh (Institute Chair Professor, IIT Bombay) are some of the eminent speakers who will address the event. The event will also feature representatives from various academic institutions, corporate, industries, and alumni of IIT Guwahati, the release informed.

Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “In 2021 QS World Ranking, IIT Guwahati was ranked 41st in the globe and No. 2 in the country in ‘Citation per Faculty’ category which endorses the strength of the institute. In continuing our efforts to move from tower of excellency to network of excellency in research, knowledge creation and boost the innovation, entrepreneurship and industrial connect, we are organizing this event as ‘Integration 2022.’ I am sure RIC 2022 will inspire and encourage more personalities and young minds towards research, innovation and entrepreneurship to fulfil our Prime minister's dream of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.”

The Students’ Academic Board (SAB) of IIT Guwahati and the IIT Guwahati Research Park are taking a leading role in organising the event. "Several students, start-ups, innovators are presenting their research, ideas, products, innovations in various events. NewGen-IEDC, IIT Guwahati is sponsoring the entrepreneurship orientation program. North East Center for Biological Sciences and Health Care Engineering (NECBH), IIT Guwahati will be organizing three workshops as part of the event," read the release.

The details of the events are available on the website- ric.iitg.ac.in.