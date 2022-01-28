IIT Guwahati Researchers Find Similarities Between Dark Matter And Neutrinos

Researchers Find Similarities Between Dark Matter And Neutrinos

Researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati claim to have found distinctive similarities between the nature of dark matter and neutrinos. A trio of theoretical physicists of the institute, Professor Arunansu Sil and two of his PhD students Arghyajit Datta and Rishav Roshan have found that the origin and production of dark matter can be connected to the origin of neutrino mass.

The work has recently been published in the leading international journal, Physical Review Letters.

The researchers said that the presence of dark matter in the universe has been speculated for decades but very little is known about it as no direct evidence in support of dark matter could be found so far indicating it as an exotic type of matter.

“At the same time, among all the known particles in nature, neutrinos are perhaps the most elusive particles…This Standard Model predicts the neutrinos as massless. However, during late 90’s, it was found that neutrinos do have tiny mass, the exact magnitude of which is still unknown,” IIT Guwahati said.

“Neutrinos are somewhat distinctive from other particles in the Standard Model as it is the only fermion which is of ’left-handed’ type, related to its spin projection. The mystery of neutrino mass may be related to the lack of its right-handed counterpart. In fact, the present work of the team shows that the lightest right-handed or sterile neutrino, provided it exists as a part of a popular neutrino mass generation mechanism, having a mass of order a kilo to a mega electron-volts can be the dark matter candidate,” it added.

Highlighting the aspects of their work, Prof Sil said, “Although strongly hinted by several astrophysical observations, the lack of any direct evidence of dark matter particles suggests that it has a very feeble interaction with ordinary matter. Our proposal provides a clue to such a miniature interaction by showing that its smallness is connected to the lightness of the neutrino mass (smallest one) which is uniquely predicted to be in the pico electron-volt range.”

Mr Datta said “Apart from explaining the dark matter and tiny neutrino mass, the same construction also addresses the third mystery: why there is more matter than anti-matter in the Universe? The two remaining sterile neutrinos, other than the dark matter one, in the model are responsible for such an asymmetry.”

“We here take an interesting step ahead by showing for the first time that in fact the entire dark matter content of the Universe can be produced from the decay of the mediators of the weak force in nature and the Higgs boson in the early Universe and can easily obey cosmological bounds,” Mr Roshan said.