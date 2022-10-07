  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Guwahati Researchers Construct 3D Printed Sentry Post For Indian Army

IIT Guwahati Researchers Construct 3D Printed Sentry Post For Indian Army

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has built a 3D printed modular concrete sentry structure for Indian Army which can be set up at any site within 24 hours.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 7, 2022 5:29 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Guwahati, Coursera Launch Three New PG Certificate Programmes
IIT Guwahati Establishes Centre for Advanced Research On Diagnostics In Cancer
IIT Guwahati Scientists Develop Biodegradable, Edible Coatings That Extends Shelf Life Of Fruits, Vegetables
IIT Guwahati Hosts Smart India Hackathon 2022 Grand Finale
IIT Guwahati, AICTE Collaborate For Financial, Technical Expertise In North-East Institutions
IIT Guwahati Switches To Offline Classes Completely
IIT Guwahati Researchers Construct 3D Printed Sentry Post For Indian Army
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has built a 3D printed modular concrete sentry structure for Indian Army which can be set up at any site within 24 hours, according to officials. The indigenous innovation has been done under a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Eastern Army Command and IIT Guwahati on developing cost-effective and sustainable defence infrastructure for the Army.

"This 3D printed sentry post is completely modular and can be transported to the construction site and assembled at the location,” TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said. “The innovators have designed the sentry post with curvy wall shapes and fragmented the design into 36 modules of different sizes. These interlocking modules are printed using a custom-developed concrete formulation utilising local materials," he said.

The structure was handed over by Mr Sitharam to Brigadier Deepak Gaur of Red Horns Division, Indian Army, on the IIT Guwahati campus on Thursday. "The developed technology is beneficial for the Army as modular construction is easy to move over the places whenever and wherever needed, as often required by the Indian Army in the forward areas," he added.

The dimensions of the cube-like sentry post are 2.4 m (length), 2.4 m (width), and 2.4 m (height). The total printing time of all the modules was approximately 42 hours. "This prototype shows off the capacity of 3D printing technology for rapid construction, which can be utilised in border areas where traditional construction is challenging due to inclement weather conditions, terrain and altitude limitations," said Brigadier Deepak Gaur.

The research team is now investigating the thermal performance of the structure using different insulation materials and their first work has been published in the journal Materials Letters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal WBMCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Out
West Bengal WBMCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Out
IISc, Power Grid Corporation Ties Up To Tackle Cybersecurity Challenges
IISc, Power Grid Corporation Ties Up To Tackle Cybersecurity Challenges
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023: Sample Papers Of Basic, Standard Maths; Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023: Sample Papers Of Basic, Standard Maths; Marking Scheme
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 4 Seat Allotment Tomorrow; Details Here
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 4 Seat Allotment Tomorrow; Details Here
AP ICET Counselling 2022 Schedule Out; Registration To Begin From October 9
AP ICET Counselling 2022 Schedule Out; Registration To Begin From October 9
.......................... Advertisement ..........................