IIT Guwahati Records Rise In Pre-Placements Offers For 2022-23

IIT Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahatihas recorded about 21 per cent increase in pre-placement offers for academic year 2022-23. The institute has stated in its release that it has received a total of 218 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) this year against the 179 offers during entire 2021-22.

IIT Guwahati has witnessed a rise in the hiring trend specifically for technical roles with more companies giving PPOs through internships. As a result, the Institute has received the highest Pre-Placement Offer of Rs 1.20 crore this year as compared to Rs 56 Lakh from the previous year. The PPOs will continue to be made till the commencement of Phase I of Campus Placements, which is scheduled for December 1, 2022.

Applauding over the achievement of students, Professor T G Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said: "I am happy to see the significant increase in PPOs this year. The PPOs made this year shows the hard work of students has paid off well. IIT Guwahati invites more companies to visit and participate in hiring the top talent of our country."

A major factor behind this performance in PPOs is the strong internship programme and Pre-Placement Talks arranged by the Centre for Career Development of IIT Guwahati for the students. The constant increase in PPOs is the result of excellent guidance by the mentors and performance of students during these sessions.

The Top Five companies that made highest number of PPOs this year include Microsoft, Oracle, JP Morgan, Samsung Research-Bangalore and BNY Mellon, Goldman Sachs, Google & Sprinklr.