IIT-Guwahati Receives Highest Pre-Placement Offers In Last 3 Years

According to IIT Guwahati, the pre-placement offers were the highest in last three years, earlier in both the academic years of 2020 - 21 and 2019-20, 133 PPOs received

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 26, 2021 2:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: IIT-Guwahati release

IIT-Guwahati Pre-Placements 2021: As Covid-19 pandemic hit job market slowly turned into a recovery, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Guwahati) has seen a significant increase in Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) this year with 179 PPOs received during the academic year 2021- 22. According to IIT Guwahati, the pre-placement offers were the highest in last three years, earlier in both the academic years of 2020 - 21 and 2019-20, 133 PPOs received. Most of the offers were in the sectors of Information Technology/Software, Finance, Analyst, and Product profiles.

According to IIT Guwahati, there is an increase in the number of companies participating in campus placement this year as industries are reviving following Covid-19 pandemic aftermath. "The hiring trend has been on the rise specifically for technical roles with more companies giving PPO offers through internships. Technical profiles of different organizations have increased as compared to last year. Additionally, data science and quant profiles have seen a large number of openings. No sector has been affected, with the core profile remaining stagnant as compared to last year," the release mentioned.

The institute is also expecting a good show in the final placement due to rise in number of Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs). “Team CCD is very excited and geared up for this year placement, which will be in completely virtual model," Abhishek Kumar, Head, Centre for Career Development (CCD), IIT Guwahati, said.

The companies that take part in campus placements are- Google, Microsoft, Apple, Oracle, Sprinklr, JP Morgan and Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bajaj, Uber, Schlumberger, Graviton, Amazon, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, and Nvidia, among others. Last year, the institute received international offers from Japan.

