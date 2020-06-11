  • Home
IIT Guwahati Ranks 7th In Engineering, Overall Categories Of NIRF Rankings

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has been ranked 7 in both engineering and overall category among universities and colleges in the country.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 6:41 pm IST

NIRF ranking was announced today by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has been ranked 7 in both engineering and overall category among universities and colleges in the country. In both the categories it has improved its ranking and score in comparison to last year. Government’s university and college ranking system, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), was announced today by the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ through video conferencing.

"I am delighted that the overall ranking for IIT Guwahati has phenomenally improved. This is a recognition of the commitment, hard work and dedication of our faculty, students, staff and all stakeholders associated with the Institute. I acknowledge everyone's effort in making our Institute improve steadily in the overall ranking and congratulate for this success. We will strive very hard to do even better next year,” said Professor T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati.

This year the Institute has retained its position under engineering category and has improved its score from 70.87 to 74.90. In overall category it has obtained 68.81 score. Last year, the Institute was ranked 9 with a score of 65.47.

NIRF ranking is an annual report card to the nation and to the stakeholders on what has been done by the institution in the last one year. It is a reflection of where the institution is standing in relation to other institutions in the similar category.

