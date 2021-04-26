IIT Guwahati To Provide Expertise To NFR For Better Operation, Expansion To Northeastern States

Image credit: Shutterstock IIT Guwahati, NFR will collaborate on research projects in different areas, the institute said (representational)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati and the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on April 23 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on research projects in different areas. Under this collaboration, IIT Guwahati will provide expertise to the NFR for better operation and expansion of the rail network across the northeastern states.

The agreement was signed by Professor Vimal Katiyar, Dean, Research and Development, IIT Guwahati, and Yogesh Verma, Chief Planning and Design Engineer, NFR.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “Under this collaboration, both the organizations will jointly execute various research projects in the areas not limited to geotechnical assistance, structure, bridges, information technology, overhead equipment, signalling and safety assessment, Artificial Intelligence (AI) based predictive maintenance systems, Internet of Things (IoT) design features, improving maintenance and operations of rolling stock, yards, train operations, and green technologies in order to cater the needs of northeast people and has agreed to partner NFR in developing world-class railway stations in this region.”

IIT Guwahati will also help NFR to make the stations plastic-free by providing alternate Biodegradable polymer-based technologies, an official statement said.

Mr Verma said that a multi-disciplinary approach would be adopted by NFR and IIT Guwahati to find solutions to the problems with an aim towards improving maintenance and operations of trains, and other identified fields.

Expressing his views on this collaboration, Prof Katiyar said, “IIT Guwahati will take a lead to provide cutting edge technical know-how and training support in multi-facet areas to fulfil NFR requirements.”

NFR is one of the 17 railway zones of the Indian Railways and is responsible for operation and expansion of rail networks across northeastern states and some districts of Bihar and West Bengal.