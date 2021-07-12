IIT Guwahati Proposes Development Strategy For Assam’s Eri, Muga Silk Sector

Image credit: Shutterstock The study was conducted by IIT Guwahati professors Pratul Ch Kalita and Amarendra Kumar Das (representational)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati researchers have conducted extensive scientific field research for Assam’s Eri and Muga Silk sector from a design management perspective. Titled ‘Diagnostic Study on Weaver’s need in respect of Eri and Muga Silk’, outputs of the research will play an important role in formulating development strategy in this sector, the institute said.

The study was conducted by Dr Pratul Ch Kalita, Associate Professor, Department of Design, IIT Guwahati and Professor Amarendra Kumar Das.

“It is a very detailed study on Eri and Muga silk under the aegis of World Bank-financed Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART). The project primarily focuses on the study of the existing Design Value Chain of Eri and Muga Silk in Assam, starting from weaving (supply-side – value creation) to marketing (demand side – value delivery), and formulation of Design Management Strategy to align demand and supply,” said Dr Kalita.

Dr Kalita identified five strategic design management strategies for the sector – skill development and skill-up gradation strategy, design studio and digital design bank, system design solution for integrated supply chain management, fame loom and a new semi-automatic loom to improve productivity and quality, and attracting weavers for Eri-Muga weaving.

Elaborating on the semi-automatic loom proposed under the study, Prof Das said, “The newly designed semi automatic loom is expected to significantly improve productivity and quality of weaving.”

The final report has been accepted by World Bank consultants and the Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services Society (ARIAS), Government Assam, is keen to implement the strategies proposed in the report, the institute said.

The survey, which involved 1,282 weavers, was carried out with primary data collected through structured questionnaires for weavers, sellers, cluster level designers, dyers and yarn suppliers. The IIT Guwahati team reached out to weavers in eight districts – Jorhat, Kamrup, Majuli, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Charaideu and Biswanath, according to an official statement.