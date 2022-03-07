  • Home
IIT Guwahati Professor Among Top 75 Indian Women In STEM

Prof Rakhi Chaturvedi is a professor at the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering at IIT Guwahati. She will be featured in 'She Is -75 Women in STEAM', the second edition of the book series ‘She Is’.

Updated: Mar 7, 2022 4:17 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Professor Rakhi Chaturvedi has been recognised by the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India and the British High Commission, New Delhi, among the top 75 Indian Women in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Applied Arts and Mathematics).

Prof Chaturvedi is a professor at the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering at IIT Guwahati. She will be featured in 'She Is -75 Women in STEAM', the second edition of the book series ‘She Is’.

The aim of the ‘She Is’ book series is to showcase more women role models for youth, make visible the leadership of women and generate interest in the STEAM and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), IIT Madras said.

Prof Chaturvedi received her BSc degree from Ewing Christian College, Allahabad, and MSc degree from University of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India.

She received her MPhil and PhD degrees from the University of Delhi, India and did her post-doctoral studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Prof Chaturvedi joined IIT Guwahati in 2004.

Prof Chaturvedi has contributed immensely to the research field of Plant Cell Tissue Culture and Agrobiotechnology, IIT Guwahati said.

Speaking about the recognition, Prof Chaturvedi said the honour will encourage her and her students to carry out their research and development with more passion as the research area on plant tissue culture requires lots of dedication, patience, and perseverance to achieve breakthrough research output that has societal impact.

