IIT Guwahati 22nd Convocation Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Virtually Address Students

IIT Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Virtually Address 22nd Convocation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 22nd convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati through video-conferencing today, i.e. September 22, starting 11 am. A total of 1,803 students including 687 B Tech and 637 MTech students will receive their degrees today. The convocation ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook.

Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre among other dignitaries will participate in the event. Dr. Rajiv I Modi, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Guwahati and Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, will address the gathering during the virtual convocation.