IIT Guwahati 22nd Convocation Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Virtually Address Students
IIT Guwahati convocation: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati will host its 22nd convocation virtually today from 11 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the students at 12 noon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 22nd convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati through video-conferencing today, i.e. September 22, starting 11 am. A total of 1,803 students including 687 B Tech and 637 MTech students will receive their degrees today. The convocation ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook.
Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre among other dignitaries will participate in the event. Dr. Rajiv I Modi, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Guwahati and Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, will address the gathering during the virtual convocation.
Live updates
Chairman, Board of Governors: I congratulate all the students participating today
Chairman, Board of Governors, Dr Rajiv I Modi: "I congratulate all the students participating today. I wish you all the best for entering into the full of opportunities. Please shine out in your career and make your institution and family proud. I pray for you and your successful life. We have just began this adventure and wonderful things are meant to happen. At IIT Guwahati, we will always keep moving forward."
IIT Guwahati: Convocation Begins
The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati), hosting its 22nd convocation, begins.
IIT Guwahati Convocation To Be Streamed On YouTube and Facebook
IIT Guwahati Convocation To Begin Shortly
The IIT Guwahati convocation, in its 22nd edition, has gone online due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions associated with it.
IIT Guwahati: A Photo-Booth For Students
IIT Guwahati has created a photo-booth for students to take pictures at some selected locations on the campus. The faculty and students have developed a telepresence module for a virtual visit to IIT Guwahati.
IIT Guwahati: Revised Schedule of the 22nd Convocation
Revised Schedule of the 22nd Convocation of IIT Guwahati to be held today from 11.00 AM.
IIT Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Students
