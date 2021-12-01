IIT-Guwahati Placements 2021: Over 200 Offers Made On Day One, Highest Package At Rs 2 Crore

Image credit: IIT Guwahati website The campus placements will continue till December 15

IIT-Guwahati Placements 2021: Over 200 offers were made on day one of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Guwahati)'s final placements for the academic session 2021-22. According to IIT Guwahati, one international offer of Rs 2 crore, and multiple domestic offers above Rs 1.1 crore received at the end of the placement rounds. The top companies participated in the placement rounds are Uber, JP Morgan Chase, Schlumberger, Graviton, Microsoft, Apple, Google, Texas Instrument, Bajaj, Qualcomm, Goldman Sachs among others. The job offers were made in the sectors across IT/ Software Development Engineer, Data Science, Member Technical Staff, Quant, Core Engineer, Algorithmic Trader, Hardware, Analyst, Machine Learning, Business Analyst, Product Designer, Graphic Designer etc.

"A total of 1160 students have registered for placements in the 2021-22 Academic Year, across different streams of study. The total number of companies registered for Phase I of Placements is around 200. They will be recruiting for a total of around 250 profiles. As many as 10 start-ups have registered for recruitment in the ongoing academic year 2021-22 along with 03 Public Sector Undertakings," the placement release mentioned.

Abhishek Kumar, Head, Center for Career Development, IIT Guwahati, said, “While the majority of the students sitting for the placement are back to the campus, a significant portion of students are still away from the campus. Lessons learnt from the last years’ virtual placement process have helped us in better planning this year, so that students on-campus and off-campus both will not face any difficulty." All the stake holders of the placement process have prepared themselves for all possible issues which could likely arise in the process and have overcome the difficulties collectively. Further, the efforts of the students was highly appreciated who have participated in the ongoing placement process even in these difficult times, since they have successfully understood the companies requirement and prepared themselves to meet these demands. The current placement statistics will set new records this year positively, he added.

In addition, IIT Guwahati Students have already received as many as 179 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) during the academic year 2021-22, which was the highest in the last three years. Most of the offers were in the sectors of Information Technology/ Software, Finance, Analyst, and Product profiles.

Last year, 158 offers were received at the placement rounds. The campus placements will continue till December 15, as per IIT Guwahati. The candidates can check more on placement report at iitg.ac.in.