IIT-Guwahati Placements 2021: 'All-Time High', 530 Offers Received In First Two Days

The campus placements will continue till December 15, as per IIT Guwahati

IIT-Guwahati Placements 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has seen a spike in job offers, with a total of 530 offers received by the end of day two. As per the institute, there was an increase of 50.14 per cent in terms of placement offers received compared to the previous year, last year it was 353. "The highest domestic package has been 1.2 crore which is 70 per cent higher than the 70 lakhs of 2020."

In total, there are 28 international offers so far while there were a total of 4 offers in the previous year. Further, the highest international offer is secured by PG students of IIT Guwahati. The highest international offer this year is 2.05 crore much higher than 36 lakhs in 2020. In addition, IIT Guwahati Students have already received as many as 179 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) during the academic year 2021-22, which was the highest in the last three years. Last year, it was 133.

The top companies participated in the placement rounds were Uber, JP Morgan Chase, Schlumberger, Graviton, Microsoft, Apple, Google, Texas Instrument, Bajaj, Qualcomm, Goldman Sachs among others. The job offers were made in the sectors across IT/ Software Development Engineer, Data Science, Member Technical Staff, Quant, Core Engineer, Algorithmic Trader, Hardware, Analyst, Machine Learning, Business Analyst, Product Designer, Graphic Designer etc.

Last year, 158 offers were received at the placement rounds. The campus placements will continue till December 15, as per IIT Guwahati. The candidates can check more on placement report at iitg.ac.in.