IIT Guwahati Placement 2022-23: Students Receive Highest International Offer Of Rs 2.4 Crore

IIT Guwahati received the highest international offer of Rs 2.4 crore and domestic offer of Rs 1.1 crore. The top recruiters include Google, Microsoft, JP Morgan Chase, American Express, Texas Instruments, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, and Oracle among others.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 1, 2022 7:16 pm IST

IIT Guwahati
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati campus placements for the 2022-23 academic year began on a robust note today, December 1, 2022. A total of 168 offers were made by 46 companies during the day one sessions 1.1 and 1.2 across Software Development Engineer, Data Science, Quant, Core Engineer, UX Designer, VLSI, Vehicle Engineering, Analyst, and Product Designer job profiles among others. The institute received two international offers at the end of session 1.2.

The big recruiters of this year’s first two sessions include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, Oracle, Nutanix, Thoughtspot MTS-2, Squarepoint SDE or Quant, American Express, JP Morgan Chase, Bajaj, Rippling, Tibra, Cohesity, and Sprinklr Platform + Product among others. Phase 1 of placements is expected to continue till December 15 at IIT Guwahati.

Also Read || IIT Guwahati Director TG Sitharam Appointed New Chairman Of AICTE

Speaking about the placement process being conducted at the institute, Dr Abhishek Kumar, Head, Center for Career Development, IIT Guwahati, said, “Company officials as well as students both are excited to meet face to face after two years of gap due to the pandemic. This has given the upper hand to both the employer as well as a potential employee to interact one-to-one, giving more space for proper understanding on both sides of the table.”

In the 2022-23 academic year, a total of 1,269 students have registered for placements, across different streams of study. The total number of companies registered for phase 1 of placements is 264 who will be recruiting for a total of 470 profiles. As many as 78 start-ups have registered for recruitment in the ongoing academic year 2022-23 along with five public sector undertakings.

Also Read || IIT Guwahati Records Rise In Pre-Placements Offers For 2022-23

Expressing his happiness on a strong start to the placement season at IIT Guwahati, Profesor T G Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “We are really excited to physically host companies at IIT Guwahati campus after two years. We have recorded progressive outcomes in sessions 1.1 and 1.2 of the placement drive. I am sure the final outcomes will touch new heights for the institute.”

In addition, IIT Guwahati students have already received as many as 218 pre-placement offers (PPOs) during the academic year 2022-23, which was the highest in the last four years. Most of the offers were related to Core Engineering, IT, Finance and Analyst profiles.

