IIT Guwahati, Oil India Ltd. Collaborates To Develop Technologies On Energy, Allied Sectors

IIT Guwahati and OIL joins to develop new technologies

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has signed an agreement with Oil India Limited (OIL) to develop and introduce new technologies on energy and related sectors. The partnership will focus on initiatives including cooperation in transfer of existing technologies, knowledge up-gradation and innovation partnership, and training and skill development.

Outlining the benefits and future prospects of the agreement, Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said: “This MoU will facilitate a new path for exploring various opportunities in applied and translational research for the sustainable energy sector with OIL. IIT Guwahati is among the few top institutions in India that are dedicated to develop state-of-the-art technologies and skilled manpower in the field of petroleum and its allied industries.”

These joint research activities, Professor Sitharam added, should be inclined in such a way that it reaches the common people of India and pave the pathway for the upliftment of society. “IIT Guwahati is now aggressively working with industries for challenging research and innovation problems aligning with ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ Mission”, he added.

An IIT Guwahati statement issued in this regard said: “Collaboration between industry and academia is mutually beneficial. It provides the industry work-ready talent with specialized knowledge and practical training and academia benefits by having opportunities to work on relevant technologies and challenging problems.”

Speaking on the significance of this collaboration, Mr. Sasanka Pratim Deka, Executive Director, Oil India Limited, said, “Oil India Limited firmly believes that the MoU shall facilitate a quantum jump in the efficiency in the process, thereby contributing to profitability. This is just the beginning and Oil India Limited looks forward to a bright future by collaborating with IIT Guwahati.”

The Engineering Service Group of Oil India Limited constitutes mainly core engineering department(s) like Electrical, Civil, Field Engineering, Instrumentation, Field Communication, Information Technology, and Logistics. The Engineering Service Group provides various essential engineering services to the main areas like Exploration, Drilling, and Production of Crude Oil and Natural Gas, Transportation of crude oil and production of LPG in addition to the company’s other business avenues, the statement added.