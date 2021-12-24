  • Home
IIT Guwahati To Offer MBA From 2022; Opens School Of Business

IIT Guwahati School of Business will offer the MBA programme and Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 qualified candidates can apply for admission.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 24, 2021 3:36 pm IST

IIT Guwahati MBA admission will be given to CAT qualified candidates (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

MBA At IIT Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) on Friday announced that it will start an MBA programme next year. Admissions to the programme will begin in January, 2022, and the first batch is likely to begin in July, the institute said.

“The admission to the MBA programme will be in line with the admission process adopted by other IITs offering MBA programmes, with the requirement of opening this programme to prospective applicants who have qualified the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021,” the institute said.

The website of IIT Guwahati School of Business is iitg.ac.in/sob.

IIT Guwahati MBA admission process will have two stages. In stage 1, candidates will be shortlisted for the personal interview round. In the second stage, final selection will be made based on personal interview results and a few other parameters.

Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati said that the establishment of the School of Business at IIT Guwahati was motivated by the idea of promoting and contributing to the subjects of management and entrepreneurship, amongst other emerging subjects

The Head of the School, Professor Laishram Boeing Singh said that the primary goal of the school is to “impart business and management knowledge in conjunction with the right skills, to empower individuals striving towards achieving tangible entrepreneurial goals and utilize the diverse ecosystem existing at IIT Guwahati.”

