IIT Guwahati, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) To Support Students’ Startup

Image credit: IIT Guwahati IIT Guwahati, NRL to support Vigitrics Private Limited, a startup founded by students

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has signed an agreement with Vigitrics Private Limited, a startup founded by students of IIT Guwahati and Tezpur University which aims to build technology for detecting drowsiness of drivers.

The agreement was signed by Prof G Krishnamoorthy, Dean, Industrial Interactions and Special Initiatives, IIT Guwahati; Nikunja Borthakur, Senior Chief General Manager (Corporate affairs), NRL; and Pharvesh Salman Choudhary of Vigitrics, in presence of IIT Guwahati Director Prof TG Sitharam and other officials.

Vigitrics Private Limited,the startup company aiming to develop an Intelligent Drowsiness Detection System, will be incubated at the Technology Incubation Centre of IIT Guwahati (IITG-TIC).

The startup company is funded by NRL through its startup funding programme iDEATION.

The startup was founded jointly by two students from IIT Guwahati and a student from Tezpur University, Assam. The co-founders of Vigitrics Private Limited are Pharvesh Salman Choudhary, Mousumi Das, and Satyabrat Malla Bujarbaruah.

The company aims to build a low-cost system to detect drowsiness of the driver with multimodal

approach. The proposed system will alert the driver when drowsiness is detected. The system will continuously evaluate the driver’s physiological and behavioral parameters to assess the drowsiness level, the institute said.

Prof. Sitharam, Director IIT Guwahati, said, “To enhance the institute-industry collaborations, innovations and entrepreneurship, IIT Guwahati established an office of Dean for Industrial Interactions and Special Initiativesin May 2020. I appreciated that this company is founded by students including a girl student of IIT Guwahati through their innovative idea. I also welcome NRL to fund more startups from IIT Guwahati.”

“Through this collaboration, both NRL and IIT Guwahati are expecting significant boost in high quality products and provide a foundation for further collaborations resulting in self-sustaining technologies in various fields of mutual interest,” Prof. Sitharam added.