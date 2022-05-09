IIT Guwahati Launches North East Research Conclave Roadshow Across North Eastern States

IIT Guwahati launches NERC roadshow

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has launched a North East Research Conclave (NERC) roadshow on May 7. The NERC roadshow is set to be held between May 20 and May 22 across academic institutions in NE states. The conclave, according to an IIT Guwahati statement, will host around 3,000 eminent personalities from the eight NE states as well as other parts of India.

Under the Chief patronship of Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Co-Chief patronship of Himanta Biswa Sarma Chief Minister of Assam, the North-East Research Conclave (NERC-2022) will be organized jointly by the IIT Guwahati, the Science, Technology and Climate Change Department, and the Department of Education, Government of Assam.

NERC 2022, the institute said, seeks to offer the best platform for academia and industry to showcase their expertise, products, and technology innovations on mission mode. Thus, the conclave is expected to benefit all in terms of setting up long-term collaboration for research and development innovations towards the goal of establishing R&D innovation-based sustainable NE India, the official statement added.

Mr Pradhan is scheduled to preside over the event along with the Chief Minister of Assam, and G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Development of North East Region Government of India and other dignitaries.

After the cross-campus march on May 7, the students and faculty members visited the Guwahati Biotech Park The slogan for the Road Show was “Let’s Research towards Sustainable Society.”

The mission of NERC 2022 is to create an environment conducive to the development of local indigenous technologies and innovations, creating the scope and laying the foundation for the promotion of Translational Research and entrepreneurship and to help the country achieve the goals of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Professor TG Sitharaman, Director, IIT Guwahati, flagged off the roadshow on May 7 in the presence of Kailash Karthik, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup District, Preeti Kumari, IAS, Assistant Commissioner, Kamrup, institute faculty and students. More than 400 students, staff, and faculty members participated in the Road Show.

Participants from various sectors such as industry, academia, start-ups, research councils, PSUs, laboratories, and technical institutes including schools and colleges of the North East region have been invited, the institute statement added.