IIT Guwahati Launches Drone Technology Centre

IIT Guwahati sets up centre of excellence for drone technology

Minister of State Civil Aviation and retired general VK Singh today inaugurated Drone-based Technology, Skill Development, Administrative Center and Drone port at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

IIT Guwahati's four initiatives-- Center for Excellence in Research on Drone/UAV Technology and Artificial Intelligence; Skill development center for drone/UAV operation and maintenance, Nodal center for overall administrative drone data management for northeast region, and “AXOMDroneports," will help in the upliftment of the drone technology. The AXOM drone ports will be used to support cargo drones delivering urgent/medical and emergency supplies and precious supplies to remote areas of the North East, said IIT Guwahati in its statement.

The programme was organised jointly by IIT Guwahati and FICCI. The initiatives launched today will address various aspects of the development and implementation of drone technology such as technological advancements, training, legal aspects, administrative management, logistics, and adoption for the benefit of the entire region and the country, reads a statement by IIT Guwahati.

Dr VK Singhaddressed the inauguration event and said, “I assure you that the Government will leave no stone unturned. Having understood the remarkable potential of Drones to transform every sector of the Economy, the Government of India, under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, has brought out the New Drone Rules in August 2021 and has followed it up with a Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) Scheme for manufacturers. Our Focus is to develop India’s capabilities as an important and integral value multiplier to the global drone ecosystem.”

Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “IIT Guwahati has taken the lead and made significant contributions in self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in several sectors and has been focusing on various technology based development projects for the benefit of the region. Utilizing the salient features which Drone assisted technology offers, the remote and difficult terrains in the entire northeast region can be brought within reach during any emergency. IIT Guwahati will share its research expertise, impart skill development, set-up a droneport and provide all administrative support and fulfil the vision of Hon’ble PM of India Shri Narendra Modi to realize the potential of India to be global drone hub by 2030”