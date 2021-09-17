IIT Guwahati Launches Centre For Intelligent Cyber-Physical Systems

Image credit: IIT Guwahati The Centre will target developing a minimum of five indigenous technologies every year, IIT Guwahati said

With an aim to develop indigenous technologies, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has established the Centre for Intelligent Cyber-Physical Systems (CICPS). The Centre will target developing a minimum of five indigenous technologies every year and generate direct and indirect employment opportunities, an official statement said.

As many as 13 PhD students and 18 MTech students have already joined the CICPS. They will particularly work on the technologies for underwater exploration. The TIH – IIT Guwahati will fund the center for the first five years, after which the Centre is intended to become self-sustaining, it said.

Addressing the inaugural function of the Centre, Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “The CICPS will have major academic, human resources and technology development components with focus to develop products and technologies for underwater exploration which is an untouched research area in the contour.”

The Centre for Intelligent Cyber-Physical Systems (CICPS) will have six major components – Technology Development, Center of Excellence, Human Resource Development, Technology Business Incubation, and MTech Program in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

“The Human Resource Development and Skill Development programs in the CICPS will provide Fellowships for Doctoral, Post-Doctoral, and Faculties. It will provide a platform for organizing the preliminary and advanced skill development workshops,” IIT Guwahati said.

“Robotics and Artificial Intelligence is a major enabler for Industry 4.0. It is a blend of almost all the engineering streams and science. The new Master’s program, initiated at CICPS, is designed to address advanced engineering topics and help to meet the growing need for industries,” it said.

Presently, 41 members from the Departments of Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Design, Chemical Engineering and Chemistry, IIT Guwahati are involved in this center.

The center will have nine laboratories including Underwater Natural Resources lab, Product Development Laboratory, Reverse Engineering Laboratory, Fabrication Laboratory, Virtual and Augmented Reality Laboratory, E-Mobility Laboratory, Internet of Things Laboratory, Product Testing Laboratory, and Sensor and Actuator Fabrication Laboratory.