IIT Guwahati Launches BTech In Data Science, Artificial Intelligence: Admission Via JEE Advanced Counselling

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 20, 2021 3:26 pm IST

IIT Guwahati introduces BTech in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has launched a new BTech programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from the academic year 2021-22. The first batch of 20 students will be admitted to IIT Guwahati BTech in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence through the ongoing JEE Advanced 2021 counseling process.

This new program, an IIT Guwahati statement said, has been designed to be holistic in nature that will train students in topics related to Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI), with emphasis on relevant courses from other disciplines of science and engineering such as Computer Science, Electronics and Electrical Engineering, Mathematics and Statistics.

This DSAI programme will be offered by the newly established Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IIT Guwahati, set up with generous support from the Mehta Family Foundation, Houston, Texas, USA, with a track record of having supported several institutes in the fields of education and healthcare, the IIT Guwahati statement added.

Speaking about the programme, Professor T G Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “This new B. Tech. program on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence being offered by IIT Guwahati will be very attractive to train next generation Data Scientists and Technologists for future predictions in multiple domains of business, technology implementation, healthcare sector, disaster management, policy formulation and manage large data sets irrespective of the field they work in their careers. The vast opportunities that this field offers will fulfill the demands of having sufficiently qualified graduates to serve the nation in the future in areas requiring expertise in AI and Data Analytics.”

