IIT Guwahati, Indian Register Of Shipping Sign Agreement For Multifarious Collaboration

IIT Guwahati, IRS to jointly run training and certification programs and workshops

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has signed an agreement with Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) to collaborate on training, design, and manufacturing with a core emphasis on underwater technologies. As per an official statement, IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation and Development Foundation (IITG TIDF) and IRS will jointly run training and certification programs and workshops. The goal of these programs, the statement added, will be to develop qualified human resources and research personnel with industry-aligned competencies in technologies of underwater design and manufacturing.

Professor TG Sitharam, Director of IIT Guwahati and Chairperson, BoD of IITG TIDF, said: “In addition to developing technology, we are working on skill development. It is our pleasure to work with IRS on training, design, and manufacturing.”

Saying that the collaboration between IIT Guwahati and IRS on the training and certification programs will help develop technologies for underwater exploration, Professor G Krishnamoorthy, Dean II and SI IIT Guwahati, Vice-Chairperson, BoD of IITG TIDF, added: “IRS is synonymous with industry excellence when it comes to safety, security and environmental protection.”

Dr Asokendu Samanta, Vice President and Divisional Head of Research and Development Division at IRS, said: "This collaborative effort allows us to expand our training and certification programs as we look to build key skills in a rapidly developing area of the industry. The IITG TIDF and we look forward to working closely with each other”.