  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Guwahati, Indian Register Of Shipping Sign Agreement For Multifarious Collaboration

IIT Guwahati, Indian Register Of Shipping Sign Agreement For Multifarious Collaboration

As per an official statement, IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation and Development Foundation (IITG TIDF) and IRS will jointly run training and certification programs and workshops.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 25, 2022 4:46 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Guwahati, NTPC Develop Energy-Efficient Technology For Carbon Dioxide Capture From Power Plants
IIT Guwahati Develops Technology To Standardise Electric Vehicles To Meet Indian Conditions
IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Speech Technologies For North Eastern Languages
IIT Guwahati Begins Phased Reopening Of Campus
IIT Guwahati, Assam Government Collaborate For Development Of Region
IIT Guwahati, South Dakota Mines Sign MoU To Advance Multidisciplinary Research Efforts
IIT Guwahati, Indian Register Of Shipping Sign Agreement For Multifarious Collaboration
IIT Guwahati, IRS to jointly run training and certification programs and workshops
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has signed an agreement with Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) to collaborate on training, design, and manufacturing with a core emphasis on underwater technologies. As per an official statement, IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation and Development Foundation (IITG TIDF) and IRS will jointly run training and certification programs and workshops. The goal of these programs, the statement added, will be to develop qualified human resources and research personnel with industry-aligned competencies in technologies of underwater design and manufacturing.

Professor TG Sitharam, Director of IIT Guwahati and Chairperson, BoD of IITG TIDF, said: “In addition to developing technology, we are working on skill development. It is our pleasure to work with IRS on training, design, and manufacturing.”

Saying that the collaboration between IIT Guwahati and IRS on the training and certification programs will help develop technologies for underwater exploration, Professor G Krishnamoorthy, Dean II and SI IIT Guwahati, Vice-Chairperson, BoD of IITG TIDF, added: “IRS is synonymous with industry excellence when it comes to safety, security and environmental protection.”

Dr Asokendu Samanta, Vice President and Divisional Head of Research and Development Division at IRS, said: "This collaborative effort allows us to expand our training and certification programs as we look to build key skills in a rapidly developing area of the industry. The IITG TIDF and we look forward to working closely with each other”.

Click here for more Education News
Guwahati news Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSE 10th Exam 2022 Live Updates: Semester 2 English Paper Ends; Exam Analysis, Pattern, Date Sheet
Live | ICSE 10th Exam 2022 Live Updates: Semester 2 English Paper Ends; Exam Analysis, Pattern, Date Sheet
Education In Institutes Not To Be Based On Political Ideology Followed By Their Founders: Nitin Gadkari
Education In Institutes Not To Be Based On Political Ideology Followed By Their Founders: Nitin Gadkari
CISCE ISC 12th Semester 2 Exams 2022 Start Tomorrow; Instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines To Follow
CISCE ISC 12th Semester 2 Exams 2022 Start Tomorrow; Instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines To Follow
Jharkhand Government Tells Schools To Suspend Morning Assembly, Sports Activities
Jharkhand Government Tells Schools To Suspend Morning Assembly, Sports Activities
Andhra Pradesh Board Releases Inter Class 11, 12 Exam Hall Tickets
Andhra Pradesh Board Releases Inter Class 11, 12 Exam Hall Tickets
.......................... Advertisement ..........................