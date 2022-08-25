IIT Guwahati Hosts Smart India Hackathon 2022 Grand Finale

Image credit: Careers360 IIT Guwahati successfully hosted the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 today, on August 25.

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati successfully hosted the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 today, on August 25. The institute was selected as a nodal centre to facilitate the software edition of the two-day long SIH 2022 where a total of 25 teams having 178 participants, with most of them visiting the region for the first time, will be competing against seven problem statements.

IIT Guwahati hosted problem statements given by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Each problem statement had a winning amount of Rs one lakh.

A major highlight of Smart India Hackathon 2022 is Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi’s interaction with the student participants every year since its inception. The Prime Minister is also expected to interact with the students this year. The Prime Minister will virtually be interacting with IIT Guwahati students and other participants today evening.

Speaking during the inaugural event, Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati said, “Innovations have changed the way we communicate and deliver things to the common man. I wish you all the very best and may your codes help all the agencies, ministries and the common man.”

Sharing their experience to be at IIT Guwahati for SIH 2022, Team Binare from PES Modern College of Engineering, Maharashtra, Pune, said, “It is our first experience coming to Assam and to an IIT. The IIT Guwahati campus is very beautiful and the staff have been very helpful. SIH is a great initiative started by the Government of India. It allows students from all over India to compete and anyone can be the winner. It also gives an opportunity for people to solve problems from different perspectives.”

Smart India Hackathon 2022 is being conducted in two formats including SIH Software edition and SIH Hardware edition for higher education students. Since 2017, it is conducted at various nodal centres identified by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and All India Council of Technical Education, where selected student teams, industry representatives, design mentors, and evaluators travel to the assigned physical centres. During the grand finale, the student team works round the clock under the guidance of mentors and industry /Ministry representatives to produce the working solution for the selected problem statements.

While encouraging participants, Professor Sashindra K Kakoty, Deputy Director, IIT Guwahati. said, “You are the future of the nation and with your ideas, India will progress. Keep a competitive attitude with a sportsman spirit in the competition. Best of luck.”

Shri Ramadhi Sen, Guest of Honor, SIH 2022 and General Manager, Emami, said, “Necessity is the mother of invention, and today we are gathered here to fulfil the Government of India’s vision of building ‘Smart India.’ I am sure all of you young participants will add value to the country with your knowledge and solutions. I thank you all for participating and wish you all the best”.

Prof. G. Krishnamoorthy, Dean Industrial Interactions and Special Initiatives, IIT Guwahati said, “IIT Guwahati always encourages innovations and entrepreneurship and it was our pleasure to host the participants from different parts of the country.”