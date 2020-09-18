  • Home
The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) will host its convocation online on September 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest of the IIT Guwahati’s twenty-second convocation and address the students virtually.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 18, 2020 2:59 pm IST

Prime Minister Modi To Address IIT Guwahati Students In Online Convocation
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) will host its convocation online this year due to the restrictions put forward by the COVID-19 pandemic. The convocation, in its twenty second edition, will award degrees and medals online to the students graduating from the institute this year. The virtual convocation will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook on September 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest of the IIT Guwahati’s twenty second convocation. The Prime Minister will address the students virtually.

Apart from the Prime Minister, guests of honour including Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also address the ceremony online. The Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal has been invited as the special guest.

IIT Guwahati this year has created a virtual reality-based convocation wherein the graduates can experience an “avatar of the recipient of the degree" collecting a medal from the Director, from the comfort of their homes. Dr. Rajiv I Modi, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Guwahati and Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, will address the gathering during the virtual convocation.

“The institute has also created a photo-booth, with an option of different backgrounds, for students to take pictures at some selected locations on the campus. IIT Guwahati’s faculty and students have developed a telepresence module for a virtual visit to the Institute,” read an IIT Guwahati statement.

The coronavirus pandemic this year had led many educational institutions to opt for inductions and convocations in virtual mode. IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Bombay are a few of the institutions which held their convocations in virtual mode this year.

