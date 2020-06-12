IIT Guwahati First To Introduce MS Research Programme In E-Mobility, Admission From June 15

IIT Guwahati Starts MS Research In E-Mobility, Admission From June 15

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, or IIT Guwahati, has become the first one in the country to introduce a MS (Research) programme in E-mobility. IIT Guwahati will start the admission process for this new programme on June 15, 2020. Only 20 seats are available for this. Among these, ten seats are reserved for the students who have completed their BTech in Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Production Engineering. While the other ten will have industry-sponsored candidates, selected on the basis of either a written test or an interview, or both.

The MS (Research) in E-mobility programme will be offered jointly by the institute’s Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering and Department of Mechanical Engineering from 2020-21 session. IIT Guwahati has developed the curriculum in consultation with the leaders of the automobile industry.

An IIT Guwahati statement said: “The hallmark of the programme is that it not only focuses on the theoretical aspects of the EV technology, but one-third of the curriculum is dedicated to laboratory work which has hardware as well as modelling-based experiments.” It further added: “The syllabus will cover topics such as E-mobility, Electric and Hybrid Vehicles, Modelling, Dynamics and Control of EVs, and Energy Storage and Conversion."

The MS (Research) Programme will have sessions and seminars delivered by “industry experts”. The aim behind these sessions will be to make the students aware of the “state-of-the-art in EV technology and foster industrial problem-solving skills” in the students.

The MS (Research) in E-mobility students will be provided with “top-level computational and experimental facilities” to execute the project work. Besides the theory and the laboratory classes, the programme will comprise three semesters dedicated to project work. During these three semesters, the students can execute projects related to EV technology such as drivetrain design, control systems, battery management systems, V2G, autonomous vehicles, among others.

Prof Praveen Kumar, Coordinator of the programme,in the statement said: “This programme is truly a collaboration between the industry and academia and covers topics such as smart mobility, EV drivetrain design and control, EV testing standards and protocols, charging infrastructure and V2G, among other topics.”

The IIT Guwahati issued statement added: “The government has launched schemes and incentives to promote electric mobility...address this, the Institute has launched this unique programme in e-mobility. The aim of the Institute is to develop a world-class 2-years MS (Research) programme that is relevant to the needs of the country.”

“IIT Guwahati is looking forward to fostering interactions with the industry in frontier technologies, including introducing courses on EV and e-mobility technologies, such that highly trained manpower is readily available to work in these interdisciplinary areas and the country keeps pace with the global trend of competitiveness”, said Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati.