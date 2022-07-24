IIT Guwahati Eyes To Tie Up With Industry To Make Eco-Friendly Plastic Products Available To People

  • Home
IIT Guwahati is working on different projects by using indigenously developed biodegradable plastic, polymers and resins in creating carrybags, food trays, toys and medical equipment.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 24, 2022 8:33 pm IST | Source: PTI

IIT Guwahati ties up with industry experts to make available to people biodegradable eco-friendly plastic
Indore:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is planning to join hands with the industrial sector to make available to people biodegradable eco-friendly plastic as an alternative to the single-use plastic (SUP), its official said here on Sunday. The statement comes in the wake of the Union government banning SUP items from July 1.

IIT Guwahati is working on different projects by using indigenously developed biodegradable plastic, polymers and resins in creating carrybags, food trays, toys and medical equipment, Dr Vimal Katiyar, Dean of the premier institute's Research and Development told reporters.

The institute is trying to tie up with the industrial sector so that it learns to create different products from biodegradable plastic and make these things available to consumers, he said. Dr Katiyar was in Indore to participate in a function of the plastic industry.

Meanwhile, president of the city-based Indian Plast Pack Forum, Sachin Bansal, said his organisation has decided to join hands with IIT Guwahati to get training in the technique of creating different things from biodegradable plastic. A delegation of the forum will visit IIT Guwahati, he said.

"The Centre's ban has stalled the production of single-uses plastic worth Rs 100 crore in Madhya Pradesh alone," Bansal said, adding that they were trying to find a practical alternative to SUP so that its production starts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

