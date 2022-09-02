IIT Guwahati Establishes Centre for Advanced Research On Diagnostics In Cancer

Image credit: Careers360 IIT Guwahati signed an agreement with Karkinos Healthcare Private Limited for research collaboration on cancer diagnostics.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati signed an agreement with Karkinos Healthcare Private Limited (KHPL) for research collaboration on cancer diagnostics on its 29th Foundation Day on September 1, 2022. The agreement was signed between Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati and Mr R Venkataramanan, Chief Executive Officer, Karkinos Healthcare Private Limited.

Under the agreement, a Centre of Advanced Research on Diagnostics in Cancer (C-CARD), a first of its kind in the nation with an IIT, will be set up at IIT Guwahati. The centre will be equipped and operated by KHPL at the IIT Guwahati premises for its establishment. The primary aim of this centre is to work on research related to advanced and affordable diagnostics solutions for non-communicable diseases, primarily cancer for patients from across the nation.

Speaking during the event Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “IIT Guwahati aspires to strengthen its research and development arsenal and there is no better way to highlight the same in establishing C-CARD by KHPL, in the heart of our institute. In near future, we envision extending this Centre of Excellence with the activities of Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute – the upcoming multi-speciality hospital at IIT Guwahati to inculcate next-generation scientific and technological innovations in the area of healthcare”.

“I sincerely thank Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the State Government for their trust in making IIT Guwahati one of the major knowledge and technology partners in the immediate future.”, added Professor Sitharam during his address.

As a part of this initiative, in the near future, IIT Guwahati and KHPL will also collaborate on research projects related to Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Bioinformatics, Data Science, Entrepreneurship Development and other multi-disciplinary and translational areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr R Venkataramanan, Chief Executive Officer, Karkinos Healthcare Private Limited said, “The state of Assam has made giant strides in cancer care under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Karkinos is pleased to further these efforts and partner with IIT Guwahati in bringing cutting-edge cancer diagnostics and advanced research to the people of North East. We see this as the first phase of a long and wide-ranging partnership that will redefine cancer care in the region and beyond.”

IIT Guwahati aims to work tirelessly for the development of North East region. In this direction, the Institute has collaborated with multiple academic and research bodies of the state to resolve diverse technological issues such as water, education, healthcare and energy problems, flood management, and mitigating acid mine drainage in coal mines, to name a few. The institute’s recent collaboration to establish C-CARD is another addition to fulfilling this vision.