IIT Guwahati Director TG Sitharam Appointed New Chairman Of AICTE

Image credit: IIT Guwahati YouTube Channel IIT Guwahati Director new AICTE Chairman

Professor TG Sitharam, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has been appointed as the new Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The Ministry of Education has approved the appointment of Professor Sitharam as the new AICTE Chairman for a period of three years. Professor Sitharam will take charge from UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, who has been holding interim charge of the post of the Chairman of AICTE after Anil Sahasrabuddhe retired on attaining the age of 65 years.

“All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Act, 1987, the Central Government hereby appoints, Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, as Chairman, AICTE in Level-l7 of the pay Matrix, on deputation basis, for a period of three years we.f. the date of assumption of charge, or till attaining the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is earliest,” an Education Ministry statement said.

Professor Sitharam is a member of Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. He has been serving as the IIT Guwahati Director and a Senior Professor in Department of Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and served IISc for more than 27 years.

The professor was Chairman, Board of Governors at IIT Guwahati during 2019-2020 for more than a year. He was the former Chairman, Research Council, CSIR- CBRI (Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee). He also holds the position of Director (additional charge) of Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar, Assam, since May 2021.

After obtaining his Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from Mysore University, Professor Sitharam went on to do his Masters in Civil Engineering from Indian Institute of Science (1986) and PhD in Civil Engineering from University of Waterloo, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada (1991).

He worked as a lecturer at University of Waterloo soon after his PhD and did his post-doctoral at Center for earth sciences and engineering at University of Texas at Austin, Texas, USA during 1991-94. He has served as a visiting or honorary professor at many universities in countries including Japan, Canada, USA, Hongkong, Australia and Republic of China.