  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Guwahati Develops Method For Fast Evaporation of Droplets

IIT Guwahati Develops Method For Fast Evaporation of Droplets

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has developed a method to advance the lifetime of a droplet containing suspended nanoparticles by delaying the evaporation techniques.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 17, 2021 2:44 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT-Guwahati Develops Digital Health System For Rural Areas
IIT Guwahati Researchers Find New Clues To How And Why Stars Die
IIT Guwahati Students' Start-Up Develop AgSpeak For Farmers To Manage Crops
IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Efficient Method To Harvest Drinking Water From Air
IIT Guwahati Signs MoU With IIT BHU To Offer Joint Doctoral Programme
IIT Guwahati Develops Space Optical Communication Using Light Beams
IIT Guwahati Develops Method For Fast Evaporation of Droplets
IIT Guwahati Develops Method For Fast Evaporation of Droplets
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has developed a method to advance the lifetime of a droplet containing suspended nanoparticles by delaying the evaporation techniques. This would help in diagnostics and inkjet printing. A team of professors and students worked on the exploration of species transport between objects.

The IIT Guwahati team worked on the principle that suspended nanoparticles are magnetically active and therefore, can be brought under control in a magnetic environment.

The research team is led by assistant professor Pranab Kumar Mondal in the department of mechanical engineering and Sudip Shyam, a PhD scholar in the institute. The research work has been done in collaboration with Balkrishna Mehta, department of mechanical engineering, IIT Bhilai, Madhya Pradesh.

The team concluded that mixing between two droplets can be decreased significantly if there is a force of the magnetic field involved. This showed a significant enhancement of around 80 percent in the overall mixing time between the droplets in comparison to the case where no external force is applied.

This research is expected to help in the area of biomedical diagnostics. It was published in a journal named ‘SOFT MATTER’ by the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institue of Technology
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Getting Into US Business Schools To Be More Competitive For Indian Students: GMAC President
Getting Into US Business Schools To Be More Competitive For Indian Students: GMAC President
Registration For NABARD Student Internship Scheme Open; Apply By March 5
Registration For NABARD Student Internship Scheme Open; Apply By March 5
Bihar Board Class 10 Exam Begins Today Amid COVID-19 Guidelines
Bihar Board Class 10 Exam Begins Today Amid COVID-19 Guidelines
Chandigarh Government School Sets Up Herbal Garden To Impart Practical Knowledge To Students
Chandigarh Government School Sets Up Herbal Garden To Impart Practical Knowledge To Students
IIM Ahmedabad Launches New Centre For Transportation, Logistics
IIM Ahmedabad Launches New Centre For Transportation, Logistics
.......................... Advertisement ..........................