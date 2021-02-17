IIT Guwahati Develops Method For Fast Evaporation of Droplets

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has developed a method to advance the lifetime of a droplet containing suspended nanoparticles by delaying the evaporation techniques. This would help in diagnostics and inkjet printing. A team of professors and students worked on the exploration of species transport between objects.

The IIT Guwahati team worked on the principle that suspended nanoparticles are magnetically active and therefore, can be brought under control in a magnetic environment.

The research team is led by assistant professor Pranab Kumar Mondal in the department of mechanical engineering and Sudip Shyam, a PhD scholar in the institute. The research work has been done in collaboration with Balkrishna Mehta, department of mechanical engineering, IIT Bhilai, Madhya Pradesh.

The team concluded that mixing between two droplets can be decreased significantly if there is a force of the magnetic field involved. This showed a significant enhancement of around 80 percent in the overall mixing time between the droplets in comparison to the case where no external force is applied.

This research is expected to help in the area of biomedical diagnostics. It was published in a journal named ‘SOFT MATTER’ by the Royal Society of Chemistry.