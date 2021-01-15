IIT-Guwahati Develops Digital Health System For Rural Areas

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT),Guwahati has created a digital health system to cater to the needs of the rural areas which has been accepted by Charm Health Innovation Challenge. As part of this challenge the students will get an opportunity to showcase their applications on the global platform and compete along with other innovators. This event specifically caters to new business models based upon healthcare, artificial-intelligence assisted patient care and remote monitoring incorporating virtual reality, wearables and devices.Two students will be declared as winners who will be given a cash prize of $2500 and they will get support in formulating their device and reaching out to the buyers.

Those interested have to submit a written proposal to build a healthcare device focussing on healthcare analysis, billing and fitness and telehealth and telemedicine innovations.

A PhD student named Mitali Basak along with Dr Shirsendu Mitra have participated in the competition under the category of ‘Student Innovators’ and submitted an idea of a benchtop digital setup integrated with an algorithm to record body temperature, pulse rate, eye and tongue analysis of a patient remotely. This device has been formed keeping in mind with the COVID-19 norms where the patients are unable to reach out to the doctors physically. The prototype is expected to be formed within four months.

The winners of this challenge will be decided after submission of a prototype based on the proposed innovation.

Charm Health Innovation challenge has been organised by two US-based organisations-- Charm Health and iValley. It is an annual event which gives opportunities to working professionals, students and other researchers to showcase their innovations and gain help to bring their products to viable markets.