  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT-Guwahati Develops 3D Printer That Uses Construction Waste To Print Furniture

IIT-Guwahati Develops 3D Printer That Uses Construction Waste To Print Furniture

The researchers used specially-developed printable concrete containing industrial wastes as binders to build 3D printed furniture.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 24, 2022 8:26 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Guwahati Set To Host Industrial Conclave To Promote Startups
IIT-Guwahati To Start PG Programmes in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence And Deep Learning
IIT Guwahati To Offer MBA From 2022; Opens School Of Business
IIT Guwahati Team Develops Efficient Perovskite Solar Cells To Produce Electricity From Sunlight
IIT Guwahati Establishes Advanced Facilities At First-Of-Its Kind Nanotechnology Centre In Northeast
IIT-Guwahati Placements 2021: 'All-Time High', 530 Offers Received In First Two Days
IIT-Guwahati Develops 3D Printer That Uses Construction Waste To Print Furniture
IIT-Guwahati director TG Sitharam said 3D printing of concrete can be a technological solution for reducing carbon footprint in the construction industry.
Image credit: IIT Guwahati website
Guwahati:

Researchers at IIT-Guwahati have developed a 3D printer that uses construction waste to print furniture. The concrete printer, jointly developed by IIT-Guwahati and Deltasys E-Forming, is capable of printing components up to 1 m long, 1 m wide and 1 m tall, as per an official statement.

The researchers used specially-developed printable concrete containing industrial wastes as binders to build 3D printed furniture with a seating height of 0.4 m, a width of 0.4 m, and an arch-shaped support. The entire unit was printed layer by layer at an 80 mm/s speed, with each layer having a 10 mm height. After the unit was printed, it was covered with moist gunny bags for seven days to cure before being used, the statement issued by IIT-Guwahati on Monday said.

"Traditionally, these structures were mold casted which requires more concrete material, labour, and formwork preparation. However, with 3D concrete printing, optimised designs are printed with 75 per cent less concrete and without the need of mold," the statement said.

IIT-Guwahati director TG Sitharam said 3D printing of concrete can be a technological solution for reducing carbon footprint in the construction industry. "From Indian context, techno-economic analysis must be carried out that take into account not only the environmental sustainability but also aspects relating to cost, quality, labour, and maintenance associated with 3D printing," he said.

The researchers aim to design high-performance concrete mixes made from industrial wastes for printing such complex structures, said professor Biranchi Panda of the Department of Mechanical Engineering. "We showcased how material-efficient structures can be produced in our lab scale 3D printer," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jamia Millia Islamia To Host Three-Day International Conference On Tourism And Hospitality Entrepreneurship
Jamia Millia Islamia To Host Three-Day International Conference On Tourism And Hospitality Entrepreneurship
CEED 2022 Answer Key: Check Release Date And Time
CEED 2022 Answer Key: Check Release Date And Time
Leh Allows Reopening Of Coaching Centres With 25% Capacity
Leh Allows Reopening Of Coaching Centres With 25% Capacity
NBEMS FDST 2021 Admit Card Released, How To Download
NBEMS FDST 2021 Admit Card Released, How To Download
UCEED 2022 Answer Key To Be Released Tomorrow: Website, Direct Link, How To Check
UCEED 2022 Answer Key To Be Released Tomorrow: Website, Direct Link, How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................