IIT Guwahati, Coursera Launch Three New PG Certificate Programmes

IIT Guwahati has joined hands with Coursera to offer three new postgraduate certificate programmes.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has joined hands with Coursera to offer three new postgraduate certificate programmes. The programmes are in - Cloud Computing Applications, Deep Learning for Computer Vision and XR, and UX Design and HCI. Candidates can now register for the certificate programmes through the website of Coursera at – coursera.org. Interested candidates can submit the online application form on Coursera till September 21, 2022.

Candidates seeking to apply for the Cloud Computing Applications and Deep Learning for Computer Vision and XR certificate programmes should have a bachelor degree in any related field along with a basic understanding of coding (C/C++), algorithms and high-school level mathematics. However to get enrolled in the certificate programmes in UX Design and HCI candidates need to have a minimum elementary understanding of software like Figma, Adobe XD, Balsamic, and Miro is recommended, but not required.

The Cloud Computing Applications certificate course is meant for IT professionals, project managers in tech companies, data professionals, coding professionals and cloud developers.

Learners who are interested in computational imaging, computer graphics, machine learning and human vision, new imaging devices and computational methods for applications in VR or AR, entertainment and electronic games, and robotic-assisted technologies will find the Deep Learning for Computer Vision programme to be especially interesting.

Additionally, graphic designers, front-end developers, UX researchers, marketing professionals and anyone who is interested in crafting awesome digital experiences are better suited for the certificate programmes in UX Design and HCI.

During the course of study, students will learn from the expert IIT Guwahati faculty which will include a practitioner’s curriculum like cases, online labs and projects. Students will also have interactive sessions with direct feedback from the faculty. Through these certificate programmes offered by IIT Guwahati and Coursera, candidates will earn a PG certificate issued directly by IIT Guwahati.