  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Guwahati, Coursera Launch Three New PG Certificate Programmes

IIT Guwahati, Coursera Launch Three New PG Certificate Programmes

Interested candidates can submit the online application form for the PG certificate courses till September 21, 2022.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 10, 2022 2:57 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Guwahati Establishes Centre for Advanced Research On Diagnostics In Cancer
IIT Guwahati Scientists Develop Biodegradable, Edible Coatings That Extends Shelf Life Of Fruits, Vegetables
IIT Guwahati Hosts Smart India Hackathon 2022 Grand Finale
IIT Guwahati, AICTE Collaborate For Financial, Technical Expertise In North-East Institutions
IIT Guwahati Switches To Offline Classes Completely
IIT Guwahati Sets Up Centre Of Excellence For Medical Research
IIT Guwahati, Coursera Launch Three New PG Certificate Programmes
IIT Guwahati has joined hands with Coursera to offer three new postgraduate certificate programmes.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has joined hands with Coursera to offer three new postgraduate certificate programmes. The programmes are in - Cloud Computing Applications, Deep Learning for Computer Vision and XR, and UX Design and HCI. Candidates can now register for the certificate programmes through the website of Coursera at – coursera.org. Interested candidates can submit the online application form on Coursera till September 21, 2022.

Candidates seeking to apply for the Cloud Computing Applications and Deep Learning for Computer Vision and XR certificate programmes should have a bachelor degree in any related field along with a basic understanding of coding (C/C++), algorithms and high-school level mathematics. However to get enrolled in the certificate programmes in UX Design and HCI candidates need to have a minimum elementary understanding of software like Figma, Adobe XD, Balsamic, and Miro is recommended, but not required.

The Cloud Computing Applications certificate course is meant for IT professionals, project managers in tech companies, data professionals, coding professionals and cloud developers.

Learners who are interested in computational imaging, computer graphics, machine learning and human vision, new imaging devices and computational methods for applications in VR or AR, entertainment and electronic games, and robotic-assisted technologies will find the Deep Learning for Computer Vision programme to be especially interesting.

Additionally, graphic designers, front-end developers, UX researchers, marketing professionals and anyone who is interested in crafting awesome digital experiences are better suited for the certificate programmes in UX Design and HCI.

During the course of study, students will learn from the expert IIT Guwahati faculty which will include a practitioner’s curriculum like cases, online labs and projects. Students will also have interactive sessions with direct feedback from the faculty. Through these certificate programmes offered by IIT Guwahati and Coursera, candidates will earn a PG certificate issued directly by IIT Guwahati.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Punjab Government Nod To Implement Pay Panel Recommendations For University, College Teachers
Punjab Government Nod To Implement Pay Panel Recommendations For University, College Teachers
NBE FMGE 2022 December Session Registration Begins; Details Here
NBE FMGE 2022 December Session Registration Begins; Details Here
Tamil Nadu TNEA 2022 Counselling Process Begins Today; Check Important Details
Tamil Nadu TNEA 2022 Counselling Process Begins Today; Check Important Details
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Important Advisory For Candidates To Change Nationality; Details Here
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Important Advisory For Candidates To Change Nationality; Details Here
India Issues Advisory Outlining Risks For Students Planning To Study Medicine In China
India Issues Advisory Outlining Risks For Students Planning To Study Medicine In China
.......................... Advertisement ..........................