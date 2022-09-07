IIT Guwahati To Conduct JAM 2023; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Interested candidates can register for the IIT JAM 2023 examination till October 11, 2022.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will be conducting the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 on February 12, 2023. The online application process for JAM 2023 started today, September 7. Candidates can apply for the IIT JAM 202 exam through the website - jam.iitg.ac.in. Interested candidates can register for the IIT JAM 2023 examination till October 11, 2022.

Candidates who qualify in JAM 2023 examination should pass an undergraduate degree or should be currently studying in their final year of the undergraduate programme for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT). The exam is open to all national candidates with no age restriction. The JAM 2023 score will be valid only for a year.

The IIT JAM 2023 exam will be conducted in over 100 cities in India in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be conducted in seven test papers, including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics. The candidates can appear for either one or two test papers.

Through this exam, over 3000 seats in various IITs and over 2000 seats in various NITs will be filled for the master's programmes including MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc – MTech Dual Degree, MSc - MS (Research), Joint MSc - PhD, MSc – PhD Dual Degree and Integrated PhD.

The JAM 2023 score might also be used by other centrally funded technical institutions including the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur, Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET) Punjab, Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) for admission to their master's programmes.