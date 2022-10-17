IIT Guwahati Collaborates With Central, State Bodies To Improve Health Sector In Northeast Region

IIT Guwahati and central and state bodies team up to improve health sector in NER

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has collaborated with central and state authorities to improve the health sector of northeast region by developing a digital highway for the stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem by ensuring accessibility, affordability, inclusivity and interoperability. IIT Guwahati, according to a statement, is progressively participating in multiple initiatives to contribute to improving the health sector in the Northeast region.

IIT Guwahati has recently hosted the first Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) workshop with other north-eastern states to understand the challenges faced by the states and support them to prepare a future roadmap. The state mission directors and their representatives from Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim have participated in this workshop and showcased their way forward and support required from the National Health Authority, Government of India, an IIT Guwahati statement said.

Proposed by the Mission Steering Group of ABDM, the National Health Authority is planning to conduct such regional workshops throughout the country to clarify various myths about ABDM and the challenges of ABDM adoption, it added.

In order to build the capacities of the state for enhanced adoption of ABDM, the National Health Authority has also organised a training of master trainers at the state level in collaboration with IIT Guwahati. Recently a batch of 34 participants from Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim participated in this program. The program was organized by the Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology at IIT Guwahati.

While addressing the participants and stakeholders, Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati emphasized the role that bright budding engineers of IIT Guwahati can play in the ABDM mission. He also encouraged wider collaboration between the NHA and newly established multidisciplinary schools of IIT Guwahati on Health Sciences and Technology and Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.