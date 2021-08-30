IIT Guwahati To Collaborate With University In Coimbatore On Academic, Research Programmes

  • Home
Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with a private, deemed university based in Coimbatore to help enrich academic programmes and promote an exchange of students between the two institutions.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 30, 2021 7:20 pm IST

IIT Guwahati has signed a MoU with private university in Coimbatore
Guwahati:

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with a private, deemed university based in Coimbatore to help enrich academic programmes and promote an exchange of students between the two institutions. The MoU was signed by Prof G Sitharam, Director, IIT-G, and Dr Venkata Rangan, Vice-Chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (AVV) in this regard recently, an official release said.

Highlighting the different aspects of this partnership, Prof Sitharam, said, “With the emergence of many new interdisciplinary research and academic centres equipped with state-of-the-art equipment at IIT-Guwahati, the institute is destined to serve the country with extra vigour.

“This mutual collaboration will help both the institutes scale new heights in research and academics.” IIT-G and AVV will encourage cooperation between their faculty members, departments, and research centres, including visits of faculty members to deliver lectures, conduct seminars, discussions, research and supervise student studies, the release said.

The AVV vice-chancellor said, “This is a historical moment for both the institutions, which strive for excellence in teaching and research, to come together in a perfect Public-Private Partnership”. IIT-G, founded in 1994, is well-equipped with world-class infrastructure and a global research ranking of 41.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, which was declared as “Deemed to be University” by the UGC in 2003, is ranked fourth by National Institutional Ranking Framework, Government of India, in the university category and has been awarded the IoE (Institution of Eminence) status by UGC in 2019.

IIT Madras Developing Platform To Tackle E-Waste By Linking Stakeholders In Formal, Informal Sector
Implementation Of NEP, 4 Year UG Programme To Come Up In DU Executive Council Meet On Tuesday
Lucknow University PGET 2021 Schedule Released; Check Here
SNAP Test 2021: Registration Begins Tomorrow, Know How To Apply
DU UG Admissions 2021: Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Direct Link To Apply
