IIT Guwahati To Collaborate With North Eastern Space Application Centre In Meghalaya

IIT Guwahati is going to collaborate with North Eastern Space Application Centre

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is going to collaborate with North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) to carry out several initiatives jointly for development of the North East Region and create a mass of skilled professionals in the field. A MoU was signed between the two institutions on June 28, 2021.

Some of the initiatives that would be taken up under this partnership include internship programmes, joint degree programmes, short-term training programmes, student exchange programmes and joint projects, among others. A multi-disciplinary approach would be adopted to study ways to tackle disasters.

Highlighting the aspects of this collaboration, Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “This is a historic day for both IITG and NESAC as on this day we make our long-standing intellectual relationship also in to a formal one. The opportunity is limitless for these two institutes to work together and achieving new heights in research, innovation and capacity development for Northeast Region. Joint Certificate programs, visiting Professorship for teaching few suitable courses along with IITG faculty are few of the initiatives that both institutes could take forward.”

Elaborating on this partnership between the two institutions, Dr PLN Raju, Director, North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC), said, “The signing of MoU with IIT Guwahati and specifically with CDMR (Centre for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction) at IIT-G focusing on training education and Research will further enhance NESAC in strengthening capacity building, training and research in this region. I am looking forward for a fruitful and highly successful MoU between IIT-G and NESAC benefiting the society as a whole.”