IIT Guwahati To Close JAM 2023 Registration Portal Today

IIT JAM 2023 registration window will close today, exam on February 12

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 registration window today, October 14. Candidates can apply and register online for IIT JAM 2023 at jam.iitg.ac.in for admission to programmes including MSc, MSc (Technology), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (R), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc- PhD Dual Degree and Integrated PhD. IIT JAM 2023 will be held on February 12.

Latest: IIT JAM Cut Off 2022- Category & Course Wise Qualifying Marks. Check Here

JAM 2023 will be conducted in seven different subjects -- Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH). Questions in the JAM 2023 paper, as per the exam pattern, will be categorized into three parts -- multiple choice questions (MCQ), multiple select questions (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

JAM 2023 Registration Steps

Visit jam.iitg.ac.in or joaps.iitg.ac.in On the designated spaces, fill Enrolment ID / Registration ID / Email ID and password Submit Enter details on the next -- personal and educational qualification Submit Download the JAM 2023 admission application form

JAM 2023 Application: Direct Link

Candidates qualifying JAM 2023 will be eligible to apply for admission to over 3,000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2023-24.