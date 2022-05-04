IIT Guwahati, ASSTC Join Hands To Train Officers On Drone Operation, Emerging Technology

Image credit: Shutterstock IIT Guwahati and ASSTC collaborates to train officers on drone operation

An MoU has been signed between the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati and Assam Survey and Settlement Training Centre (ASSTC) today, May 4, 2022 to promote the training of ASSTC officers on drone technology. The new course offered by the collaboration of these two institutions would provide acknowledgement for Recorder’s Certificate Class Course (RCCC) and Officer’s Class course. Within the framework of this MoU with ASSTC, IIT Guwahati will impart training to the government administrative and technical staff in survey and settlement as well as to private candidates. The deal has been signed in the presence of Shri Jogen Mohan, Hon’ble State Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management.

According to the release shared by IIT Guwahati, the institution will be conducting courses related to drone operation, training, maintenance, data collection, application in various sectors, theory classes on modern land management, and Research and Projects by leveraging their respective expertise in this area. “It is the first instance across the country where training on drone technology will be imparted to all levels of officers and it is a unique step to integrate knowledge-based technological advancement as part of the training curriculum for state officials,” the IIT Guwahati said.

According to the MoU, both ASSTC and IIT Guwahati will work closely to collaborate and co-operate with each other to support the needs of ASSTC government of Assam officers and select manpower, as mentors, trainees, and skill development and upskilling. The duration of the course (both practical and theory) will be of one week for Recorder’s Certificate Class Course (RCCC) students and 4 days for officer’s class including one examination/submission of project report/presentation at the end of the session conducted by IIT Guwahati.

Taking about the collaboration, the State Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Shri Jogen Mohan said, “In this new era of technology and education, this MoU is a great step towards helping the region. I thank IIT Guwahati for this collaboration. This will help the region and encourage people to work for the development of the region.” Along with Mr Mohan, Shri Shantanu Gotmare, IAS, Director of Land Records and Surveys, Assam, Professor T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, Shri Pankaj Chakravarti, Principal, ASSTC and Joint Director Assam Survey and other officials from ASSTC and faculty from IIT Guwahati graced the collaboration with their presence.

Speaking on the significance of the collaboration, Professor T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati said, “We are delighted to be able to extend our services to the region through this heritage organization ASSTC and be associated with its activities. IIT Guwahati specifically recognizes this futuristic step and we look forward to technology-based networking, and academic training programs both on campus as well as on-site and support other technology-based initiatives for the socio-economic benefit of the state and the region. I am very glad that today we will be able to initiate the academic courses related to this drone technology to ASSTC and in the near future we hope to make a more positive contribution to the state and extend this technology to various other sectors.”

“It is indeed a historic step to integrate knowledge-based technological advancement as part of the training curriculum for state officials which I am sure will improve the overall data collection and processing of land records and other areas,” Professor Parameswar K. Iyer, Dean of Public Relations and Branding IIT, Guwahati stated.

“For Assam and the Northeast being vulnerable to various natural calamities such as floods, landslides, land erosion by rivers, huge fires, the drone-based technologies can be extremely useful for land survey, river mapping, forest cover, agriculture sector, highway/traffic monitoring, border surveillance, etc. by providing real-time information and data at a time scale not possible manually or by other means,” IIT Guwahati on the release said.