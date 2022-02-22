IIT Guwahati, Assam Government Collaborate For Development Of Region

IIT Guwahati and Assam government collaborate for development of region

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati and Assam government officials have collaborated for the development of the region. In a meeting held today, between delegation comprising officials from various departments incluidng Mines and Minerals, Industry, Commerce, Public Enterprises, and Transport (includes inland waterways) and led by Dr K K Dwivedi, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam, and IIT Guwahati Director TG Sitharam, a road map was prepared to discuss the future course of action in the development of the region.

The focused discussion areas included the opening of a Mining Department at IIT Guwahati. This initiative, the institute statement said, is expected to help to train young students and involve seasoned professionals in developing ways and means in the form of research and technical guidance to harness the abundant natural resources spread across the state of Assam and the northeast.

“IIT Guwahati's involvement in organizing the international road safety conclave will be taken up immediately and efforts to enhance road safety across the region will be intensified along with the Ministry of Transport, Government of Assam,” the IIT Guwahati statement said.

The discussion also proposed means and ways to advance tea technology. As part of this initiative, IIT Guwahati will give impetus to research on the use of tea compounds in various sectors such as medicine, health, and wellness sector.

“Efforts to highlight the importance of various types of tea and their rich ingredients will be carried out along with the state officials,” it added.

Professor TG Sitharam, Director IIT Guwahati has said, “As per the request of the state government, IIT Guwahati will be very glad to contribute mainly in the areas focusing in the exploration of mines and minerals, commerce and entrepreneurship development, involvement of drones in various sectors, transport sector - Inland water transport, water buses, road safety, aspects related to skill development in multiple upcoming sectors and establishing various centres of excellence & state of the art laboratories at the institute.”

Dr KK Dwivedi IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam, Industries Commerce and Public Enterprises Department highlighted the importance of setting up the school of mines at IIT Guwahati and centres of excellence in areas of inland waterways, promoting Assamese traditional jewelry making, innovation in the tea sector, skill training leading to startups and adopting newer technology for enhancing road safety.

The Assam government has also sought IIT Guwahati's collaboration and support in the proposed plan to set up Assam Skill University. Under the purview of the engineering department, a research and development facility is proposed to be accommodated in multiple aspects to look after inland water transport (marine engine design, designing of vessels, and its repairing and servicing hub).