IIT Guwahati, AICTE Collaborate For Financial, Technical Expertise In North-East Institutions

Indian Institute of Technology IIT Guwahati Collaborates With AICTE

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is collaborating with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to resolve the problem of accessing water, electricity and internet for the AICTE-affiliated technical institutions in North-East India. AICTE and IIT Guwahati will work together to promote research and development in remote areas of Northeast India and to enhance the quality of education.

Due to the hilly terrain, most of the institutions in the North East region are located in remote areas. The supply of adequate electricity and safe drinking water is a challenge in these areas.

"This project is the first of its kind in the North-East in which AICTE and IIT Guwahati facilitates financial and technical expertise to the institutions to provide infrastructure. This includes solar energy installation depending upon the requirements of the institutes and installation or upgrading of facilities for safe drinking water with RO or iron remover," IIT Guwahati said in a statement.

According to the IIT Guwahati statement, in the first phase of the project, a total of 416 kW of power has been generated. This will help the laboratories, offices and street lights to function uninterrupted. In addition, drinking water sources in many institutions were either not adequate or untreated, containing significant levels of iron and arsenic. The first phase of the project has helped these institutions to improve their water supply and treatment facilities. The project is scheduled to be completed in August 2022.

IIT Guwahati mentioned in the release that the second phase of the project will include 33 new institutions where internet connectivity, solar and water facilities would be provided.

"Through phase one and phase two projects, IIT Guwahati also provides skill development in preparation of DPR, and development of research proposals. Therefore, the project has a unique benefit of creating a trained pool of faculties from these remotely placed institutions," it added.