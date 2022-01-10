IIT-Guwahati To Start PG Programmes in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence And Deep Learning

Image credit: PRO IIT Guwahati Apply at iitg.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Guwahati) will commence Post Graduate (PG) certificate programmes in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning with joined collaborations with Times Professional Learning (TPL). The programmes are aligned with the National Education Policy 2020’s directives to Higher Education Institutes and are intended to provide career enhancement and skill upgradation for working professionals as per the requirements of industry and corporate world.

The candidates can apply for the programme on the official website of IIT Guwahati- iitg.ac.in. The candidates required to have a minimum of 50 per cent marks in bachelor's degree and least two years of work experience in IT or software development.

The Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Cybersecurity is an eight months course designed to provide career enhancement and skill upgradation as per the requirements of fast-moving job roles like network security specialist, cyber security analyst, cybersecurity architects, cyber security manager, and leading up to C-suite positions such as Chief Information Security Officer. "The demand for cybersecurity domain experts has doubled in the last year amidst rising global concerns of security breaches and rapid digitalisation across organisations and institutions during the pandemic," the release mentioned.

The Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning is a nine-month course focuses on fundamental and advanced learning through subjects like Python programming, data analytics, neural networks, computer vision, and image recognition, etc. "It will help candidates prepare for competitive and cutting-edge job roles such as AI and ML Engineer, Computer Vision Expert, Software R&D Engineer, Cloud Support Engineer, among others, that involve a high level of technical skill and training," as per the release.

Director, IIT Guwahati, Prof. T. G. Sitharam said, AI-based technology has made rapid inroads through its seamless mechanisms and improved productivity through reduced human intervention. With the greater adoption of technology, there is a growing need for people with the best-in-class technical skill sets to meet demand. Our partnership with TimesTSW for these programmes will fulfil the requirements in AI and Cybersecurity across sectors. The curriculum is meticulously developed with foundational and advanced subjects to provide our learners with comprehensive knowledge leading across these specialised domains conforming to industry requirements. These programmes will enable professionals to upgrade their skills, knowledge about evolving technologies and upscale in their career graph.”

The programmes will address the industry requirements by providing a skilled workforce, helping working professionals to upskill, and enhancing their repertoire of knowledge in the field of AI, DL, and cybersecurity. For details on the programmes, please visit the website- iitg.ac.in.