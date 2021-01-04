IIT Goa Project To Come Up, Will Discuss Protests, Says Chief Minister

  • Home
The proposed Indian Institute of Technology campus in Sattari taluka in Goa will come up despite protests from local residents and all their demands will be discussed, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday.

Jan 4, 2021

Panaji:

The proposed Indian Institute of Technology campus in Sattari taluka in Goa will come up despite protests from local residents and all their demands will be discussed, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday. He said he had toured the site in Shel-Maulim where the IIT is proposed to come up. "We are ready to discuss the demands of the locals.

The project has not been scrapped. Formalities for construction are going on," the CM said, who also added a police outpost was coming up in the village as part of the IIT project.

People in the area have been protesting at the site over the past four months against the project and stalling work, officials said.

